Lebanon registers 1,510 new COVID-19 cases

Lebanon on Thursday registered 1,510 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 663,779.

Meanwhile, the total death toll from the virus in Lebanon went up by nine cases to 8,685, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 PCR tests increased from 6.5 percent on Nov. 10 to 9.1 percent on Nov. 25, it said.

Lebanese authorities have been urging the citizens to register for vaccination amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, which resulted in an increase in registration to 55 percent from 50 percent earlier this month.

Lebanon has been fighting against the pandemic since Feb. 21, 2020.