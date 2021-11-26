Macron, Draghi meet to discuss treaty aimed at boosting EU ties

French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi met Thursday to work toward finalizing the “Quirinale Treaty.”

Italian officials have said the Treaty will not only strengthen ties between the two long-time allies, but also more widely in the European Union.

The Rome bilateral talks focused on several main areas: strengthening the European Union, commitment to the Mediterranean and Africa, the transition toward the digital economy, better environmental policies, security, culture and education, economic and industrial cooperation, cooperation on space exploration.

More details about the Treaty were expected to be released Friday.

Relations between Italy and France have sometimes been tense in recent years, after clashes on migration and Libya. Enditem

