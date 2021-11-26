Putin vows Russia’s permanent support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, unity

Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country’s permanent commitment to supporting Lebanon’s sovereignty and unity, a statement by Lebanon’s Presidency reported.

“No external interference should be allowed in Lebanon’s internal affairs,” Putin said in a letter delivered to Lebanese President Michel Aoun by Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov.

Putin congratulated Aoun and the Lebanese on the 78th anniversary of Lebanon’s independence.

The Russian president also expressed his confidence about the two countries’ capacity to further develop bilateral relations, which would play a role in enhancing security and stability in the region.

For his part, Aoun asked Rudakov to thank Putin for his prompt response to Lebanon’s request for the satellite images Russia has for Beirut’s port before and after the explosions on Aug. 4, 2020.

“We will give the images to judicial authorities, hoping that they help in revealing new facts about this horrible crime,” Aoun said.

Russia handed over on Monday satellite images prepared by its space agency Roscosmos for the Beirut port after a request from Aoun.