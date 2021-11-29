Jordan announces new restrictions following Omicron variant

Jordan on Sunday announced precautionary measures to prevent the spread of new COVID-19 variant Omicron in the country.

Travelers from South Africa, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini, and Botswana are banned from entry into Jordan, the Jordanian National Centre for Security and Crisis Management said in a statement.

Jordanian citizens and their immediate family arriving from those countries are allowed to travel to Jordan through Queen Alia International Airport only and after taking some procedures.

Jordanian passengers will need to have a PCR test at Queen Alia International Airport upon arrival, sign a quarantine pledge and pay in advance for the cost of institutional quarantine for 14 days.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that it was following up on the conditions of more than 300 Jordanians who reside in South Africa to take the necessary measures.

Also on Sunday, Jordan reported 36 COVID-19 deaths and 4,012 new cases, increasing the caseload to 943,305. The new fatalities took Jordan’s COVID-19 death toll to 11,551.