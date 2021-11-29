Jordan, Egypt agree to double electricity interconnection capacity

Jordan and Egypt on Sunday announced an agreement to increase electricity capacity between the two countries’ power grids from 500 megawatts to 1,000 megawatts.

The announcement was made after talks in Amman between Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh and Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker, the Jordanian Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

The Jordanian minister said such an agreement would enhance the two countries’ ability to boost electricity exports, adding that tenders for implementing the Jordanian electricity connection with Iraq will be awarded for winning bidders in two months.

He stressed that Jordan is ready to supply Lebanon with electricity.

The Egyptian minister noted that the electricity link with Jordan bolsters the energy exchange system in the region.

Jordan and Egypt have started to exchange electricity since 1999, and the Jordanian network is connected to the Egyptian grid through a 400-kilovolt submarine cable, extending across the Gulf of Aqaba with a length of 13 km.