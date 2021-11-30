Turkey confirms 24,317 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Monday reported 24,317 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 8,770,372, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 189 to 76,635, while 23,273 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 358,816 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 56.23 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 50.4 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 120.26 million doses, including the third booster jabs.