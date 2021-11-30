UN condemns acts aimed at jeopardizing integrity of Libyan elections

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Monday condemned acts intended to jeopardize the integrity of the elections in Libya.

“UNSMIL strongly condemns all acts aimed at jeopardizing the integrity of the electoral process, preventing Libyans from exercising their democratic rights in safety and in dignity,” UNSMIL said in a statement.

It said that an armed group, allegedly affiliated to forces controlling the southern city of Sebha, has reportedly, again, violently obstructed the work of the Court of Appeal in Sebha.

“UNSMIL is also alarmed by increasing reports of intimidation and threats against judges and judicial employees, particularly those dealing with electoral-related complaints, as well as against candidates, in a number of locations in Libya,” it added.

The UN mission warns against any action that could serve to deprive Libyans of their right to democratically elect their representatives and undermine the holding of free, fair, inclusive, credible, and transparent elections.

The parliamentary and presidential elections, scheduled for Dec. 24, are part of a roadmap adopted by the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum with the aim to bring stability to Libya.