Number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, intensive care strained

The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Finland. More than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported between 22 and 28 November, which is more than 500 cases higher than in the previous week. The incidence of new COVID-19 cases over the last two-week period (15–28 November) was 279 per 100,000 inhabitants. Between 1 and 14 November the incidence of new cases was 201 per 100,000 inhabitants. So far no COVID-19 caused by the new Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Finland.

As the infection pressure and number of infections have grown in all age cateogories, the incidence of COVID-19 in children under the age of 12 have also increased in the past few weeks. Of all COVID-19 cases confirmed in Finland during the whole epidemic, about 15% have been detected in children under the age of 12. Based on data from contact tracing, under 12 year olds usually contract the coronavirus infection from family members or other people close to them. It is, however, very rare that children under the age of 12 require hospital care, and no changes have been detected in this, although the number of infections has increased.

At the end of last week (28 November 2021), the total number of patients in specialised healthcare was 153, of whom 106 were in inpatient care and 47 in intensive care. Last week, 107 new COVID-19 patients were admitted to specialised healthcare, while between 15 and 21 November this number was 147. A total of 31 new COVID-19 patients were admitted to intensive care between 22 and 28 November. In the latter half of November the weekly number of COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care varied between 31 and 35. Treatment periods are long and the number of CODID-19 cases in intensive care has now been much higher than before, about 50.

In September and October, unvaccinated people with COVID-19 were 18 times more likely to be admitted to specialised healthcare and 30 times more likely to be admitted to intensive care than vaccinated people.

By 1 December 2021, the total number of COVID-19-related deaths reported to the communicable diseases register was 1,348. In the past two weeks (17 November-1 December) a total of 112 new deaths were reported. More than 80% of these (92) were reported among people over 70 years of age.

By 1 December, 86.7 per cent of people in Finland who are 12 years of age or over had received at least one vaccine dose, 81.8 per cent two vaccine doses and 5.6% three vaccine doses.

More than 128,300 COVID-19 tests were taken between 22 and 28 November. The numbers of tests have been rising for several weeks. In early November about 87,800 tests were taken per week. The proportion of positive cases of all samples taken last week was 6.3 per cent. Between 15 and 21 November this proportion was 6.4% and in the two weeks before that it was less than 6%.

The following 15 areas meet the epidemiological characteristics for areas in the community transmission phase: The Åland Islands and the Hospital Districts of South Karelia, South Ostrobothnia, Helsinki and Uusimaa, Kanta-Häme, Central Ostrobothnia, Central Finland, Kymenlaakso, Länsi-Pohja, Pirkanmaa, North Ostrobothnia, Päijät-Häme, Satakunta, Vaasa and Southwest Finland.

The epidemiological situation is monitored on a weekly basis. The situational picture is updated weekly on the website of the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare under ‘Situation update on coronavirus’. An extensive monitoring report is published on the Institute’s webpage ‘Monitoring reports on the hybrid strategy’ every other week on Thursday afternoons.