The seaside façade of Merikasarmi lit up in blue and white on Finland’s Independence Day

The newly renovated historic premises now bring together all 800 Foreign Ministry employees in Helsinki under the same roof. The protected buildings were refurbished with due respect for their former look, while taking into account the requirements of the modern activity-based working environment of the government.

The seaside façade of Merikasarmi is lit up on national and international holidays and theme days.

“We want to wish everyone a good Independence Day by illuminating our beautiful, historic building,” says Permanent State Secretary Matti Anttonen.

The oldest part of Merikasarmi was completed in 1820. Architect C. L. Engel designed it to serve as a barracks building for Russian soldiers. The newer parts, designed by architect E. Kråkström, were built in the 1980s. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs moved to the premises in the late 1980s.

Merikasarmi is owned by the State of Finland, represented by Senate Properties. The Prime Minister’s Office rents and manages the buildings, but the Ministry for Foreign Affairs is the main user of the premises.