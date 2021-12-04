Argentine football roundup: Colon keep alive top four hopes

Colon maintained their hopes of a top-four finish in Argentina’s Primera Division with a 3-0 home win over Atletico Tucuman on Friday.

Gonzalo Piovi and Christian Bernardi scored first-half goals before Alexis Castro completed the rout 13 minutes from time as the hosts registered their 11th win of the campaign.

Colon are now fifth in the 26-team standings with 39 points from 24 matches and trail fourth-placed Velez Sarsfield on goal difference with one game remaining in the season. Atletico Tucuman are 25th with just 21 points.

Meanwhile, Central Cordoba continued their strong finish to the season with a 2-0 home victory over Union Santa Fe.

Nahuel Banegas and Leonardo Sequeira were on target as Central secured their fourth win in their past five league matches.

In Friday’s only other fixture, Velez Sarsfield missed the chance to consolidate their place in the top four when they were held to goalless home draw by Patronato.