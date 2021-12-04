Radio Hitler: The story behind Nazi broadcasting

Radio Hitler follows the life of Deutchlandsender and its sister stations that transmitted to Germany and the world at large.

Using first-hand interviews, archives, diaries, letters and memoirs, this book examines what Nazi radio was and what it stood for.

<br />

Detailed here is the vast “fake news” effort, which bombarded audiences in the Middle East, Africa, the U.S. and Great Britain.

A light is also shone on the home service stations that provided the soundtrack to everyday life in Nazi Germany.

‘We’ve all known the contribution Nazi propaganda made to the success of the Third Reich. None was more important that exploiting the new technology of wireless. In his brilliant critique of Goebbels’ web of lies and deceit, Nathan Morley gives us the details of how, where and when.’–Peter Caddick-Adams

