Indonesia holds discount festival to drive consumers’ purchasing power

Indonesia is holding a national discount festival in capital Jakarta from Dec. 1-31 to drive consumers’ purchasing power with various attractive discounts offered by local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The festival, which has been held in 12 provinces in Indonesia from Bali to North Sumatra, is expected to increase people’s interests in shopping and promoting local products as part of a program called “Be Proud of Indonesia-Made Products.”

The national discount festival could be a model for a campaign to make people proud of Indonesia-made products, Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said at a virtual opening ceremony of the festival in Jakarta on Saturday.

“To all local administrations, let’s support MSMEs in a sustainable manner and provide sufficient budget, increase their capacity to be ready for exports because we should also create jobs for Indonesian people in our respective places,” he said.

Minister of State-owned Enterprises Erick Thohir hoped the festival could play a role in driving the economy and bringing optimism to business players in Indonesia in the context of national economic recovery.

The National Discount Festival features various activities such as flash sales, virtual exhibition, MSME bazaar, live shopping, and pop up stores.

An expert staff member for the macroeconomics at the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs, Rulli Nuryanto, said that the festival is one of the national programs for accelerating the digital transformation of Indonesian MSMEs.

He pointed out that the acceleration of the digital transformation of MSMEs is crucial, because it is projected that the strength of Indonesia’s digital economy would grow eight times in 2030 or could reach around 4,530 trillion rupiahs (about 314 billion U.S. dollars).

“We hope that the 2021 National Discount Festival can be a catalyst for the digital transformation of MSMEs, as well as a role model for synergy and collaboration,” he said.