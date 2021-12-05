Kenyan mourns river bus accident victims as death toll rises to 24

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday joined citizens in mourning the death of 24 people who drowned after a bus with more than 30 passengers plunged into River Enziu at a village in Kitui County, eastern part of the country.

Kenyatta sent his condolences to the families that lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident in Mwingi area when a bus they were traveling in plunged into River Enziu on Saturday afternoon.

The police said the passengers who were choir members of Mwingi Catholic Church were heading for a wedding in the Nuu area from Mwingi Town on Saturday.

Mwingi East Sub-County Commander Joseph Yakan said the driver of the bus was attempting to drive the vehicle past a flooded bridge when water tides overpowered the vehicle, sweeping it into the river.

Yakan said the bodies of the 24 people who died have been recovered while 12 others were rescued after the incident.

He said the 12 survivors include four children and eight adults, adding that 15 of the dead are members of the same family who were going to attend a wedding.