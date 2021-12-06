How TourWiz aims to Empower Tourism Professionals with its B2B SaaS platform

Earlier this year, TravelCarma – one of the world’s top travel technology brands, and Monarch Networth Capital – one of India’s leading financial services companies, came together to combine their rich experience in travel and finance to bring TourWiz – the first end-to-end SaaS platform built specifically for travel professionals.

Currently, a large majority of travel agents and tour operators manage the entire process of capturing inquiries, sourcing content, creating itineraries, generating & tracking invoices and managing bookings & accounting manually.

This involves looking up multiple websites, countless back-and-forth-emails and cutting and pasting data into spreadsheets/word documents, all of which is extremely time-consuming and prone to errors.

Even accounting and reconciliation with suppliers and clients is done manually, which leaves a lot of room for costly errors. Moreover, customer expectations have changed after the pandemic, and they want everything online, including payments for their bookings.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a single comprehensive solution in the market that solves all these needs. This is how TourWiz was born.

TourWiz aims to address a need among travel agents and tour operators for an affordable online solution that can replace spreadsheets and handle everything from inquiries to itineraries to bookings to accounting on one online platform.

TourWiz acts as a virtual companion for travel professionals, providing them with all the tech tools and support they need to be able to get their business online at an extremely low cost and manage their sales and operations more efficiently.

It’s a cloud-hosted, subscription-based platform that requires no installation and can be accessed from anywhere on both web and mobile, making it 100% remote-friendly.

TourWiz includes a Travel CRM, Itinerary & Quotation Builder, Agency Management, Accounting & Reporting module, Travel Website with Customer login, and much more.

Unlike other solutions in the market, TourWiz is completely flexible and doesn’t tie users down to a booking platform. Agents can book through their usual online/offline channels and simply record the bookings in the system to generate branded vouchers and get accounting reports.

Another major feature that sets TourWiz apart from other products out there is an in-built search engine that allows agencies to build itineraries/proposals using the in-app content database with flights, hotels, sightseeing, activities and car hire in one place, so they don’t have to cut/paste details from multiple sites to build an itineraries/proposals, saving them a lot of time and manual effort.

TourWiz provides users the flexibility to set up their own rates when sending out proposals. They can also add custom content to the itinerary manually in case what they are looking for is not available through the search engine.

Travel agents and DMCs can use TourWiz to build and market both day-wise tour packages, as well as price quotations for individual services like flights and hotels.

All itinerary/quotation emails and invoices are automatically generated by the system and carry the agency’s own branding and contact details so agents don’t need to add them every time they want to send a proposal or an invoice. This also saves a lot of time while giving agency documents a very professional look. Agencies’ B2C and corporate customers can even make online payments against their invoices through TourWiz, which is another unique feature on the platform.

Another area where travel professionals spend a lot of time is keeping track of inquiries, itineraries, proposals, bookings, invoices and accounting reconciliation with suppliers and clients(B2C/B2B/Corporate). When you consider that agents use Excel sheets or disparate systems for all these different activities, it’s not hard to believe. Bookings are scattered across different systems, and there’s no unified solution to manage everything in one place.

With TourWiz, travel professionals can simply import their offline bookings/reservations made in third-party systems and get automated accounting and reconciliation with customers and suppliers for the same.

Since various aspects of their workflow are handled by the same platform, they don’t have to jump from one system to another to be able to track inquiries, proposals, bookings, invoices and accounting.

They can accurately track all their leads, proposals, invoices and bookings in one place, and get various reports to monitor sales & operations and make informed decisions based on actual data.

TourWiz has already acquired over 8000 registered users and is well on its way to achieving its goal of serving more than 10k subscribers by mid-2022. It has also received awards for ‘Most Innovative Product’ and ‘Technology Product of the Year’ so far.

A big reason behind TourWiz’s success so far has been the unmatched convenience and cost-effectiveness with which travel professionals can manage their entire business remotely to meet customer expectations post-COVID.