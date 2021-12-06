Indonesia reports 196 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Indonesia on Sunday confirmed 196 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,257,685, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The ministry reported that the death toll from the virus in the country rose by four to 143,867, while 298 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,106,292.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 142.43 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 99 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia has so far administered over 242.68 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country.

The restrictions imposed on the islands of Java and Bali will end on Dec. 13, while as for those regions outside Java and Bali, the curbs are set to end on Dec. 6.