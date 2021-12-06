Qantas Frequent Flyer announces second online Points Auction

Qantas Frequent Flyer has announced a second online Points Auction, giving members the opportunity to use Qantas Points to bid on unique and exclusive experiences.

Ten items will go under the hammer over nine days, providing frequent flyers with a chance to use their points on a range of items that could see them take a luxurious trip to London, jet into Hamilton Island with more than 20 friends or own a piece of Qantas history.

Frequent flyers can get their virtual paddles ready to bid with the first auction kicking off at 8am this morning with a luxury South Australian getaway.

It follows the inaugural Points Auction in August which saw frequent flyers bid for money-can’t-buy experiences including a 787 Simulator experience, a kids soccer coaching clinic with Socceroos Coach Graham Arnold and a private Qantas Dash-8 charter flight, all of which were hotly contested.

Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth said that the second Points Auction was in response to demand from members looking for unique ways to use their points.

“The response from our first Points Auction was phenomenal. We saw tens of thousands of visitors to the auction site with our frequent flyers really embracing the opportunity to use their points to treat themselves and their loved ones to once in a lifetime experiences,” Ms Wirth said.

“From taking to the slopes with an Olympian in Whistler, to a private dining experience prepared by Neil Perry in the First lounge, we have no doubt that these auction items will be in hot demand. We can’t wait to see the bidding unfold in the coming days.”

“Throughout the pandemic frequent flyers have continued to earn points on the ground, and we’ll continue to provide new and unique opportunities for them to put their points to good use.”