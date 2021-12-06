Rosewood Riyadh to Open in 2025

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® continues its strategic global growth with the announcement of Rosewood Riyadh, a new-build luxury hotel set to open in the Saudi Arabian capital in 2025. Situated adjacent to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif, Rosewood Riyadh will be located within Diriyah Gate, a progressive mixed-use development project poised to become the country’s leading cultural and lifestyle destination. The hotel is destined to bring a new level of luxury to the local and regional hospitality landscape and present an exceptional opportunity for both business and leisure travelers to immerse themselves in one of the Middle East’s most important cities.

The latest expression of Rosewood’s ambitious global expansion strategy, which currently includes 25 properties in the pipeline, Rosewood Riyadh will mark the brand’s second property in Saudi Arabia, joining Rosewood Jeddah, and fourth in the region, including Rosewood Abu Dhabi and Rosewood Doha opening in 2022.

“We are thrilled to further our presence in the Middle East with an opening in Riyadh, a historic trade hub and exemplar of 21st century vision, that is now a major destination for international business and cultural exploration,” said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. “The Diriyah Gate development is bringing the destination to an expanded international audience of discerning travelers and we’re excited to be a part of the city’s continued evolution and commitment to redeveloping heritage areas for future generations.”

“Rosewood will bring a level of refinement to Diriyah, mirroring the past whilst providing guests with the excitement of the future, in the same way Diriyah will lead travellers from Saudi’s historical past to the present. The exclusive nature of the Rosewood experience will bring excitement to Diriyah through the development of their renowned wellness offerings, famed Explorers Club and F&B talent. Guests will be immersed in a cultural journey spanning the centuries through the joint efforts of Diriyah and the Rosewood team; we are excited to unveil more in the coming months” said Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of DGDA.

The largest city on the Arabian Peninsula and the political and administrative center of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh is a dynamic destination rich with history. Boasting myriad cultural institutions from forts and palaces to museums and marketplaces, the metropolis attracts a wide range of nearly five million visitors each year. Nestled around the city’s UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif, Diriyah Gate is set to underscore Riyadh’s status as a Middle East magnet for travelers. It also provides a perfect canvas for the Rosewood brand to express its A Sense of Place® concept and celebrate its unique location.

In addition to Rosewood, the inspired set of heritage, hospitality, education, retail and dining experiences at Diriyah Gate will include a culinary center, cinema, art academy and more, with all buildings showcasing their own interpretations of the destination’s iconic Najdi style. By honoring this traditional architectural typology while incorporating modern principles of New Urbanism, the development aims to revitalize the area for locals and tourists alike while protecting its history.

The hotel itself will occupy a standalone building boasting 250 ultra-luxury accommodations, including 202 guestrooms and suites and 48 Wadi Suites ranging from one to three bedrooms. The property will further feature four restaurants and bars; Asaya, Rosewood’s integrative well-being concept; and Rosewood Explorers, the brand’s culturally inspired children’s club. Additional recreation will span a state-of-the-art fitness center and expansive meetings and events spaces including a ballroom. Visitors will enjoy exceptional access to many of the city’s key landmarks, lifestyle activities, and corporate destinations via Rosewood Riyadh’s prime positioning within the development.

Rosewood Riyadh adds to Rosewood Hotels & Resorts’ impressive global growth plan and is the eighth property opening announced by the brand in 2021, a testament to the hospitality group’s vitality and vision. Additional projects that have recently been added to the pipeline include Rosewood properties in Rome, Miyakojima, Hangzhou, Chongqing, Mexico City, and San Francisco