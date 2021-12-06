Sacked Marsch suffers from Leipzig’s failed coaching policy

Jesse Marsch could do without the dubious fame of being the first coach in professional football sacked while in quarantine.

After three consecutive defeats, the 48-year-old was sacked from RB Leipzig while in isolation after a positive COVID-19 test. Marsch leaves the club only six months after succeeding Julian Nagelsmann.

“We had to admit to appointing Jesse Marsch was not a perfect match,” club CEO Oliver Mintzlaff commented.

Rumors talk of Roger Schmidt, Domenico Tedesco, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Ruben Amorim as potential replacements.

Marsch had lost the trust of his team as the squad didn’t follow his approach to rely on a risky style of football.

The team’s difficulties seem understandable after Nagelsmann had implemented a more controlled style of play counting on more possession.

RB Leipzig club leaders must take some of the blame, with different approaches coming along with nearly every coach over the past years.

Alexander Zorniger, Ralf Rangnick, Hasenhuttl and Nagelsmann took care of the team aside from assistant Achim Beierlorzer, who, like Rangnick, several times stepped in on an interim basis.

“After the influence of Julian Nagelsmann, the team made a different development compared to the pure football of RB in the past,” stated Mintzlaff.

In addition to significant staff changes, players Dayot Upamecano and Marcel Sabitzer followed Nagelsmann to Bayern after a successful campaign in which Leipzig finished second in the Bundesliga and made its way into the UEFA Champions League.

This season, the team suffered from an early group exit in the Champions League and lost ground in the Bundesliga.

Leipzig’s encounter against Manchester City this week is the club’s last chance to qualify for the Europa League.

“We had great expectations, as all the experts told us we have one of the strongest squads in the club’s history,” Mintzlaff added.

The Leipzig official seems aware his next choice must be a hit or he might face increasing pressure regarding his own position.

Achieving a successful turnaround now means considering more suitable choices regarding the coach. After appointing Marsch, Leipzig must admit to not having fully considered the changes in their team.

Currently, reality seems to meet theory. Relying only on development growing on a drawing board doesn’t seem to secure constant success.

With a new coach, Leipzig has the power to kick the can down the road but faces a bumpy road. Along with a new coach, in most cases, new changes come along.