BREAKING: Danish minister tests positive for COVID-19 in Brussels

Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke tested positive for COVID-19 in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Ministry of Health.

Heunicke, who arrived in Brussels on Monday evening in preparation for a European council meeting, discovered he was positive after self-administering a routine quick test, before the meeting on Tuesday morning.

A subsequent rapid PCR test confirmed the earlier result, and the Danish health minister went into isolation.

“The minister is fine under the circumstances, but has mild symptoms in the form of a sore throat,” said the press release.

In the past 24 hours, Denmark’s Statens Serum Institute (SSI) registered 6,324 new COVID-19 infections and nine new deaths, bringing the national totals to 522,581 cases and 2,965 deaths.

The SSI reported that currently 76.2 percent of the population are fully vaccinated and 17.1 percent of the population have received a booster jab.