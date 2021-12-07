Lebanese parliament passes law to impose fine on COVID-19 vaccine refusers

The Lebanese parliament on Tuesday approved a law that imposes a fine of 250,000 Lebanese pounds (11 U.S. dollars according to the market rate) on people who refuse to get vaccinated against the COVID-19, the National News Agency reported.

The parliament approved the law as the daily COVID-19 infections in the country has increased remarkably over the past few weeks, at a time when hospitals have been reeling from an unprecedented national financial crisis.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Lebanon, with a population of about 6.8 million, has reached 679,625, including 8,785 deaths, according to the health ministry.