Pakistan reports 232 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Pakistan on Monday reported 232 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The NCOC, a department leading the country’s campaign against the pandemic, said that the country has confirmed overall 1,287,393 cases so far, including 1,246,783 recoveries.

The country has 11,826 active cases including 813 in critical condition.

The pandemic killed seven people on Monday, increasing the overall death toll to 28,784.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most affected region of the country in terms of cases, with 476,958 infections followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 443,560 infections.