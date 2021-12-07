Villarreal striker Moreno goes for win in last Champions League group clash

Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno insists his side can’t afford to sit back and play for a draw when they play away to Atalanta in their final Champions League group game on Wednesday.

Villarreal travel to the Italian city of Bergamo knowing a point will see them into the last 16 of the competition, but defeat would see them knocked out of the tournament and perhaps out of Europe entirely depending on the result of the other game in the group between Manchester United and Young Boys.

Moreno has just returned after injury, but the striker ruled out playing for a draw against a rival that is in excellent form in Serie A.

“We have to be positive, concentrate on enjoying the moment and respecting our rival, but we have to go out convinced that we can win.”

“A draw is good enough for us, but our mentality should be to go out and win from the first moment, we can’t speculate with the result as it’s an exciting game and we have a lot at stake,” commented Moreno in Spanish sports paper, Diario AS.

Villarreal are struggling domestically at the moment and have only won three of their 15 LaLiga games to date, despite playing some attractive football at times.

“We are competing, but we are making mistakes in the penalty areas. I think that the team deserves better result, but if you don’t score, it’s difficult,” admitted the striker.

Villarreal are not the only Spanish side whose Champions League future is in the balance as FC Barcelona travel to face Bayern Munich knowing anything other than a win against the German side that beat them with ease in the Camp Nou earlier this season, will give Benfica the chance to move to second in their group.

Meanwhile, Sevilla visit Salzburg also needing a win in order to ensure their Champions League progress from a group where all four sides are currently separated by just three points.