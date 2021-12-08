1969: Olympic Airways Flight 954 crashes into mountain near Keratea, Greece

On this day in 1969, Olympic Airways Flight 954 crashed into a mountain near Keratea, Greece. All 85 passengers and 5 crew on board died in the crash.

The flight was a domestic scheduled passenger service from Chania on the island of Crete to Athens. While on approach to Athens and with its undercarriage retracted, the aircraft struck Mount Paneio at an altitude of approximately 2,000 feet.

The weather at the time of the crash was characterized by rain and high winds.

The crash of Flight 954 was the deadliest aviation accident in Greek history at the time it took place, a record it maintained until the crash of Helios Airways Flight 522 nearly thirty-six years later. It is still the deadliest aviation accident involving a Douglas DC-6. and deadliest crash in the history of Olympic Airways