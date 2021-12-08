Ex-Malaysian PM Najib fails in appeal against corruption conviction

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Wednesday failed in his bid to overturn the guilty verdict in a case related to SRC International, a former unit of state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Judge Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, who is leading a three-member Court of Appeal bench, delivered the verdict affirming the findings of the country’s High Court in July last year.

Najib has been sentenced to 12 years of jail and a 210 million ringgit (49.4 million U.S. dollars) fine for abuse of power; 10 years of jail for each of the three criminal breach of trust; and 10 years of jail for each of the three money laundering. All jail sentences to run concurrently.