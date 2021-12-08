Snow in Troodos, heavy rain causes driving issues

Snow started falling in Troodos earlier today and continued well into the afternoon. As it stands, roads to Troodos are only open to vehicles with four-wheel drive or snow chains.

Heavy rain and fog created problems along the road network, according to police.

At noon, roads in the Famagusta district were slippery due to heavy rains, there were also warnings of low visibility.

A yellow weather warning was in force until 5pm Wednesday for heavy rains and possible hail showers.

Separately, the Met Office says the average precipitation over the last 24-hours was more than half of the total for the month so far.

Since the beginning of October, rainfall has reached 37 percent of the seasonal average.