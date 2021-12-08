Zambia to get technical support from IAEA

Zambia on Wednesday signed a country program framework with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) which will serve as the frame of reference for the short and medium-term planning of technical cooperation.

The agreement was signed by Zambia’s Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati and IAEA Deputy Director-General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation Liu Hua during a signing ceremony in Lusaka, the country’s capital.

The country program agreement framework, which runs from 2022 to 2027, will have a component of providing technical assistance for training of medical doctors in cancer management not only in Zambia but other countries in the southern African region.

The Zambian minister said the training of medical doctors in cancer management in the country will project a new profile in the critical component of medicine oncology.

He said the technical support from the IAEA will also contribute to the transformation of the country’s Cancer Disease Hospital which has suffered challenges such as inadequate equipment.

The support, he said, will also be extended to the agriculture sector in order to address challenges of crop resilience as well as productivity of certain crops.

On his part, the IAEA official commended Zambia for signing the country program framework. Liu said the agency will strengthen its cooperation in the nuclear field and work together with Zambian authorities to implement the program.