5 killed as cholera hits south Nigeria state

Five persons were killed following an outbreak of cholera in Nigeria’s southern state of Bayelsa, local authorities said on Thursday.

At least 22 cases of the water-borne disease have been reported following the outbreak in Ofoni community, a coastline settlement in Sagbama local government area of the oil-rich state since last weekend, Pabara Igwele, the state’s commissioner for health, told reporters at a press briefing in the state capital Yenagoa.

Cholera is a highly virulent disease characterized in its most severe form by a sudden onset of acute watery diarrhea that can lead to death.

Igwele said samples were taken and tests confirmed the cases, describing the development as “an emergency situation that needs an emergency response.”

“For now, I know it is quite worrisome. Within the next 24 hours, we will be able to handle and curb the situation to prevent further spread of the bacteria,” he said.

So far, the state government had mobilized a rapid response team to move into the affected community to curb the spread of the disease, the official said.

The officials in Bayelsa have made contact with the country representative of the World Health Organization and the UNICEF for support, Igwele said, adding support was underway toward addressing the situation.

As of September, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control confirmed over 2,000 cholera-related deaths and more than 65,000 suspected cases since January across the country.