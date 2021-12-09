Egypt’s president, Israeli FM discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and visiting Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid discussed on Thursday means of promoting bilateral ties in different fields in Egypt’s capital Cairo, the presidency office said in a statement.

“The two sides also tackled issues of common interests at regional and international levels topped with the Palestinian cause,” said the statement.

Sisi stressed that “Egypt continues its efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace in the Middle East based on the two-state solution and international legitimacy in a way that achieves peace, security and opens horizons for development and cooperation for the people in the region.”

Sisi reiterated Egypt’s efforts for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and for preventing tensions between the Palestinian and the Israeli sides, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Lapid said on his Twitter account that he presented his vision of “an economy for peace” in Gaza and the steps taken by the Israeli government concerning the Palestinian issue.

Lapid added that “we also discussed security issues, including Iran’s attempts to turn into a country with nuclear military capabilities, and means of combating terrorism and instability in the region.”

The meeting was attended by Egypt’s Foreign Minister Samah Shoukry and head of General Intelligence Service Abbas Kamel.