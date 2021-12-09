Egypt’s president voices keenness on safety, solidarity, security of Lebanon

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and visiting Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed Thursday in Cairo the latest political developments in Lebanon, means of promoting bilateral ties and most prominent regional issues, the Egyptian presidency office said in a statement.

Sisi stressed “Egypt’s keenness on boosting safety, security and stability of Lebanon, and achieving the country’s national interests and preventing regional conflicts.”

For his part, Mikati welcomed the Egyptian sincere efforts for mobilizing international support for Lebanon at all levels amid the difficult ongoing economic and political challenges that have been facing the Lebanese people.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit also expressed the pan-Arab body’s support for settling the Lebanese crises, saying “the internal consensus is the base for promoting reforms and restoring trust in the Lebanese economy.”