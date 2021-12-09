France threatens litigation if UK doesn’t grant fishing licenses by Friday

French Minister of the Sea Annick Girardin warned on Thursday that France would demand a European-level meeting and a litigation procedure if the United Kingdom does not grand fishing licenses to 94 French fishing boats by Friday evening.

“If all the licenses were not granted by tomorrow evening, France will request the meeting of the partnership council,” she told BFMTV.

The purpose of the meeting would be to guarantee the application of the post-Brexit agreement, to note the non-respect of its signature by the UK,” the minister said.

Dec. 10 is the deadline given by the European Commission to the UK for the settlement of fishing disputes of the Channel.

Fishing rights have plagued Brexit talks for years. Britain and the EU agreed to set up a licensing system to grant fishing vessels access to each other’s waters when Britain left the bloc. But France says it has not been given the full number it is due, while Britain says only those lacking the correct documents have not been granted.