Goldman Sachs has cut its outlook for U.S. economic growth to 3.8 percent for 2022, citing risks and uncertainty around the emergence of the Omicron variant, according to a Reuters report.

“Worker shortages could last longer” if people do not feel comfortable returning to work due to Omicron, Reuters reported Sunday, citing a note from Goldman economist Joseph Briggs.

The spread of the virus could “worsen supply shortages should other countries implement tighter restrictions,” the note added.