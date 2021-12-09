Israel’s manufacturers call on gov’t “to prevent exports collapse” as USD drops against shekel

The Manufacturers Association of Israel (MAI) on Wednesday called on the government “to prevent the collapse of Israeli exports” following the continued fall of the U.S. dollar against the Israeli currency shekel.

The exchange rate was set at 3.111 shekels for 1 dollar by the Bank of Israel on Wednesday, compared to a rate of 3.342 recorded on April 1 this year.

The strengthening of the shekel against the dollar has not curbed though Israel’s central bank has purchased more than 4 billion dollars in November to protect Israeli exporters.

“Many Israeli industries stopped investing in the country and are considering the possibility of manufacturing abroad because of the exchange rates,” said Ron Tomer, president of the MAI.