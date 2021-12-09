Malaysia’s unemployment rate dips to 4.3 pct in October, lowest since April 2020

Malaysia’s unemployment rate dipped to 4.3 percent in October 2021, down 0.2 percent from 4.5 percent in September, the lowest rate since April 2020, official data showed Wednesday.

“The continuous resumption of more economic and social and recreation activities led the labor force situation to remain stable in October. This was reflected by the higher number of employment during the month while unemployment was on a declining trend,” the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement.

According to the DOSM, the upward trend of employed persons persisted during October by registering an addition of 0.6 percent month-on-month to 15.55 million persons, with the employment-to-population ratio going up by 0.3 percentage points to record 65.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of unemployed persons continued to fall 3.4 percent to 705,000 from 729,600 in September.

“Although the number of unemployed persons was on a declining trend, it remained relatively higher than the pre-pandemic period,” said the DOSM.

The number of the labor force in October also gained by 0.4 percent month-on-month to record 16.26 million persons with the labor force participation rate stepping up further by 0.2 percentage points to 68.8 percent.

Going forward, the DOSM sees the implementation of the National Recovery Plan which has accelerated the vaccination process among Malaysia’s population, and Budget 2022 which focuses on rejuvenating the labor market, to support the businesses as well as employees, hence accelerating the recovery of the labor market.