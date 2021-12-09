Pakistan detects 1st case of Omicron variant

Pakistan has confirmed the first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 virus in its southern Sindh province, said an official on Thursday.

Media Coordinator of the Sindh Health Department Mehar Khursheed told Xinhua that the first case was detected on Wednesday after conducting genomic sequencing on samples taken from a female at the Aga Khan University Hospital in the southern port city of Karachi.

The woman had no symptoms and she has been isolated at her home, said the official, adding that she had not taken vaccination.

The official further said that the deputy commissioner of the eastern district of Karachi has been asked to impose a micro smart lockdown.

Another official from the health department told Xinhua that the authorities had already initiated a quick mechanism to figure out the patient’s contacts, adding that two of her contacts have been tested positive but the virus was not the Omicron variant.

According to official data, the country had confirmed overall 1,288,053 cases till Wednesday night, including 1,249,421 recoveries and 28,803 deaths.

The country has 9,829 active cases, who are under treatment in different hospitals, including 771 those who are in critical condition.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority had also revised travel guidelines for the passengers coming from abroad starting on Wednesday midnight, including the requirement of complete vaccination and negative PCR test report conducted within 48 hours before traveling.