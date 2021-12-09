Russian military chief calls AUKUS “destabilizing factor”

AUKUS, a security partnership among Australia, Britain and the United States, is “a destabilizing factor,” Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said Thursday.

“AUKUS creates preconditions for the spread of nuclear technologies,” Gerasimov said during a briefing for foreign military attaches.

The creation of Australia’s nuclear submarine fleet could indicate new attempts to assert regional dominance not only in the Asia-Pacific, but also other regions in the world, he added.

Gerasimov said that in this context, the Russian Defense Ministry actively interacts with partners in the Asia-Pacific and advocates “multilateral mechanisms aimed at ensuring security in the region, taking into account the interests of all states.”

AUKUS was announced on Sept. 15, under which Washington and London will support Canberra in building nuclear-powered submarines.

Russia has repeatedly voiced concerns over the new bloc.