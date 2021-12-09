Syria to host Arab energy conference in 2024

Syria will host the Arab energy conference in capital Damascus in 2024, state news agency SANA reported on Thursday.

Following the approval of the members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC), Damascus will host the 2024 Arab energy conference, said SANA, citing the Syrian Oil Ministry.

The decision was announced after Syria’s Oil Minister Bassam Radwan Toumeh attended an online meeting with the council of ministers of the OAPEC, according to the ministry.

The decision comes as relations between Syria and other Arab countries have been witnessing a detente recently with Syria restoring relations with the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.