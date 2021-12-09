Syrian member of al-Nusra Front arrested in Lebanon

A Syrian suspected of being a member of the al-Nusra Front was arrested on Wednesday in the town of Arsal in Beqaa, the Lebanese intelligence agency reported.

The arrested Syrian national had fought beside the al-Nusra Front and has been in contact with terrorist groups in Syria.

The detainee, who was also accused of being involved in drug dealing, was referred to judicial bodies for investigation and other legal procedures.

On Sept. 21, the Lebanese intelligence agency also arrested a terrorist cell supporting Islamic State (IS) in the northern city of Tripoli.