Turkish Cypriot leader holds meeting with EU’s Nava

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar has held an online meeting with the Director General of the EU Commission Mario Nava.

According to the Turkish Cypriot PIO, during the meeting, in which the negotiating team was also present, Tatar emphasized the need ‘to develop mutual relations and cooperation with the EU regarding the accession of Turkish Cypriots to the EU’.

Stating that the key for achieving stability on the island and the region was to work together in different areas, Tatar noted that the Cyprus Problem should not be allowed to prevent the development of relations between the two people on the island.

He emphasized that the EU should refrain from ‘discriminatory actions’ against Turkish Cypriots and should respect the political balances as well as ‘sensitivities with the motherland’.

Tatar pointed out that it will be easier to achieve a political settlement on the island if Turkish Cypriots trust the EU and added that trust can be achieved through sustainable cooperation.

In a separate development, Tatar will receive Colin Stewart, the new Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and the Chief of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, UNFICYP. According to the statement made by authorities, Tatar will meet with Colin Stewart who has been appointed to replace Elizabeth Spehar and started his duty as of this week on Friday.