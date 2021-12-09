U.S. Senate votes to overturn Biden’s vaccine mandate

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to overturn President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for businesses.

Senators voted 52-48 on the resolution, which needed a simple majority to be approved. Democratic Senators Jon Tester and Joe Manchin voted with Republicans, giving it enough support to be sent to the House.

The resolution faces an uphill path in the Democrat-controlled House and Biden is expected to veto the bill if it clears Congress.

The mandate, published through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, asks businesses with at least 100 employees to require their workers to get vaccinated or undergo regular testing by Jan. 4.

Republicans believe that it constitutes federal government overreach and violates American workers’ civil liberties.

Biden’s vaccine mandate has recently run into legal challenges from several Republican states, as well as businesses and religious groups.