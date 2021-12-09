Virus shutters Zimbabwe’s court syystem

Courts across Zimbabwe have been ordered to close due to COVID-19 cases among staff members.

In a statement, the Judicial Service Commission said the shutdown on Wednesday and Thursday of its head office in the capital Harare and courts across the country would allow for the disinfection of premises, testing, and contact tracing to contain the spread of the virus.

Court business will resume on Friday, the commission said.

In July, the commission also closed the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court and Labor Court for two days due to COVID-19 infections among staff members.

Daily cases continue to surge in the country due to the Omicron variant, with 4,031 infections reported on Tuesday.