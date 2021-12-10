COVID-19 cases in U.S. continue to spike despite vaccine milestone: PBS

As the United States reaches the 200 million vaccine milestone, COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the country, the U.S. Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) reported Wednesday.

New cases in the United States “climbed from an average of nearly 95,000 a day on Nov. 22 to almost 119,000 a day this week,” and hospitalizations are up 25 percent from a month ago, the report said.

According to the PBS, the roughly 60 percent of the U.S. population that is fully vaccinated “is not enough to prevent hot spots.”

Regarding the country’s vaccination drive, Gretchen Whitmer, governor of the U.S. state of Michigan, said that President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate was “a problem for all of us,” according to an article published on Wednesday by The Hill.

Under the vaccine mandate, any business with more than 100 employees should guarantee that workers either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular tests for the virus by Jan. 4.