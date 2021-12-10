Pakistan confirms 313 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

Pakistan on Thursday reported 313 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday.

The NCOC, a department leading the country’s campaign against the pandemic, said the country had confirmed overall 1,288,366 cases so far, including 1,250,069 recoveries.

The country has 9,485 active cases including 758 of those who are in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, the pandemic killed nine people on Thursday, taking the overall death toll to 28,812.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 477,466 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 443,747 cases so far.