Pele to stay in hospital for exams

Brazilian football great Pele said Thursday he will remain in hospital for a “few more days” as he undergoes exams following surgery to remove a colon tumor.

The 81-year-old told fans on social media that he was receiving his last session of chemotherapy for the year at Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital.

“I wanted to share this achievement with you,” the three-time World Cup winner wrote on sicial media alongside a photograph in which he shows a clenched right fist while in a hospital gown. “After all, every little victory is a reason to celebrate.”

“I’m going to take this chance to do a new battery of exams, so I’m going to stay here for a few more days. Don’t worry, I’m just getting ready for the holiday season!” he added.

Pele scored a world record tally of 1,281 goals in a 1,363-match professional career that spanned 21 years. He was capped 91 times for Brazil and scored 77 international goals.