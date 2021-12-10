Philippines’ total external trade up by 15.2 pct in October

The Philippines’ total external trade in goods grew by 15.2 percent in October to 16.84 billion U.S. dollars from a year earlier, while China remains the top trading partner, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Friday.

Of the total external trade in October, the PSA said 61.9 percent were imported goods, while the rest were exported goods.

The balance of trade in goods or the difference between export and import value in October amounted to -4.02 billion U.S. dollars, representing a trade deficit with an annual increase of 96.1 percent.

The PSA said China was the Southeast Asian country’s biggest supplier of imported goods valued at 2.08 billion U.S. dollars or 19.9 percent of the total imports in October.

Exports to China also comprised the highest value amounting to 1.01 billion U.S. dollars or a share of 15.8 percent of the total exports.