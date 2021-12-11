2 dead, 5 injured after tornado hits nursing home in U.S. Arkansas

At least two people died and five others were seriously injured after a tornado struck a nursing home on Friday in the central U.S. state of Arkansas, authorities said.

At least 20 people were trapped inside the nursing home after the tornado hit the small northeast Arkansas town of Monette, local media outlet KAIT-TV quoted Craighead County Judge Marvin Day as saying.

Other buildings in town also suffered damage, the report added.

Authorities in Monette issued a state of emergency and told residents to shelter in place, the news outlet said.

Tornado warnings were issued Friday night for multiple counties across northeastern Arkansas, northwest Tennessee and southeast Missouri, local media said.