Bases police donate computers to local schools

The Sovereign Base Area Police in Dhekelia have been spreading some early Christmas cheer to schools over the past week by donating 23 computer towers to aid in children’s education.

The computer towers, which were seized in SBA Police online gambling raids in 2020, have been wiped clean and donated to nine schools, eight in the Eastern SBAs and one Turkish Cypriot school in Pyla.

Superintendent Andreas Pitsillides, the Dhekelia SBA Police Deputy Divisional Commander, said he was delighted to see the seized computers go to a good cause and not just be destroyed.

He explained: “We were very keen to see that the computer towers were put to good use and by donating them to schools, we can be sure that will be the case. Computers, as we know, are not cheap and I hope this goes some way to helping the schools with their education needs.

“The SBA Police remains dedicated to helping our community in any way possible and in this case, it goes beyond protecting them from crime. This allows us to invest in the future of those children living within our community.”

Alexandros Papalysantrou, the headteacher of Xylotymbou Gymnasium, was not surprisingly delighted with the donation, he said: “On behalf of the secondary school of Xylotymbou, we would like to thank the SBA Police for the donation of five computer towers for the needs to the school.”

And Savvas Pitsillos, the Xylophagou A Primary School headteacher echoed those words: “Our school warmly thank the SBA Police for the donation of two computer towers for the needs of our school.”

Cagin Akgur, who is the headteacher of the Pyla T/C Primary School, also thanked the SBA Police for its “continuous help and support”.

Other schools receiving computer towers were both Ormidhia A and B Primary Schools, Xylotymbou A and B Primary Schools, Xylophagou B Primary School and the Xylophagou Gymnasium.