Colorado’s capital city sees record late snowfall after 87 years

Denverites woke up Friday morning to see the season’s first snowfall that broke an 87-year-old record for the latest first snow in Denver, the capital city of Colorado state.

Before Friday, the latest first snow in Denver, also dubbed Mile High City as it is located one mile high above the sea level, was on Nov. 21, 1934.

Although residents of the city saw only two inches (5.08 centimeters) of snow, just to the west in the Rocky Mountains, ski resorts logged up to two feet (60.96 centimeters) of snow as temperatures plunged below minus 17 degrees Celsius Fright night across the region, according to the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS).

The “official” measurement for Denver takes place at Denver International Airport, where three-tenths of an inch (0.76 centimeters) of snow fell, according to NWS meteorologist Jim Kalina.

Kalina said that the Denver metro region is experiencing extended La Nina weather patterns that produce drier weather, adding to the megadrought in America’s West that is linked by studies to human-caused climate change.

Climate scientists and meteorologists also warn that the prolonged drought and lack of snow could threaten water supply and agriculture, especially the Colorado River.