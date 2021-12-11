Cyprus to start vaccinating children aged 5-11

Cyprus will launch vaccination of children aged between five and 11 years against COVID-19 as the pandemic is spreading fast in schools, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Christina Yiannaki, permanent secretary of the Health Ministry, said the first jabs for children were scheduled to arrive on Monday.

The Health Ministry has said that people below 19 years of age accounted for 30 percent of new coronavirus cases.

The ministry said the cumulative 14-day rate of infections per 100,000 people has hit 752.8 across the country.

The national surveillance report issued on Friday said that 6,685 infections were recorded between Nov. 23 and Dec. 6, of which 96.5 percent were locally acquired and 3.5 percent were recorded at airports.

The new spike in coronavirus infections sent Cyprus into the deep-red category of the European Union COVID-19 ratings.