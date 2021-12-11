Film locations act as magnet for overseas tourists to Britain: report

Two-thirds of overseas tourists to Britain were attracted by locations and landmarks from British-made films and TV programs, new research revealed this week.

The research, commissioned by the cultural department, also found British-made films and TV programs are considered high quality by nearly three quarters of global audiences, positively influencing international views about Britain and attracting tourists.

The study reveals British-made films and TV programs play a vital role in influencing positive international opinions of the country and attract global viewers to visit world-famous locations and landmarks in Britain, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said.

An eye-catching and distinctive new brand, ScreenUK, has been launched to showcase and celebrate British screen talents with a digital campaign rolling out internationally over the coming months. The aim is to highlight British films, televisions and video games under a single brand banner so as to promote it to international audiences.

“We are helping to create skilled jobs and boost British international influence, which has a positive knock-on impact on tourism and the wider economy,” British Minister for the Creative Industries Julia Lopez said.

Neil Peplow, a director at the British Film Institute, said, “extensive global research has shaped how the new brand ScreenUK was developed, giving us valuable insights into how people around the world see us.” E