First cases of Omicron coronavirus variant identified in Cyprus

Cyprus has identified the first three cases of the Omicron mutation of the coronavirus in the country, the Health Ministry said Friday.

The cases were detected in Limassol, the second largest city on the eastern Mediterranean island.

No further details were released, but press reports suggested the three infections were linked to students who had returned from a trip abroad early this month.

They tested negative upon arrival but were found positive after further tests when they developed symptoms a few days later.

The Health Ministry said the students had mild symptoms and did not need hospitalization.

The Omicron variant, first detected in African countries, has been reported by the World Health Organization to be more infectious than the prevailing Delta mutation and thus could change the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, medical authorities in countries where the Omicron variant has spread said that so far, it has been causing milder symptoms than the Delta mutation.